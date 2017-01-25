Ridgeland Recreation & Parks is offering a Line Dancing Class every
Monday evening. Beginners Line Dancing Class will meet at 6:00 p.m. –
7:00 p.m. Advanced Line Dancing will begin at 7:00-8:00 p.m. Classes
will be held at the Ridgeland Recreational Center located at Old Trace
Park. Darlene Epple is the instructor for the class. Cost of the class
is $10/class or $40/month. Call Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email at
lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org for more information.
Every Monday & Wednesday
Senior Fit Club
Ridgeland
Recreation & Parks’ is offering an exercise class for senior adults
called SENIOR FIT CLUB, every Mondays and Wednesday afternoon, at the
Ridgeland Recreational Center. This class offers low-impact exercises
geared towards senior adults. Strengthen muscles and improve your
movement for a healthier lifestyle. This is a great class for those
recovering from recent illness or surgery. This class is also good for
those with Parkinson, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological
diseases. The goal of this class is to improve balance, flexibility, and
strength through stretching, light weights and light aerobic activity.
Certified fitness instructor, Sally Holly, will be teaching this class.
Cost of class is $10 a month. For more information, please call or
email Lynda at 601-856-6876, lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org
Every Monday & Friday
Restoration & Relaxation
Gentle Yoga
Ridgeland
Recreation & Parks is offering Restoration & Relaxation Gentle
Yoga for beginners. This is a great class for those who are beginning an
exercise class or rehabbing from an injury. Offered at a slower pace
this class will focus on the basics of yoga, breathe work and movement.
These gentle movements will not add stress to the joints. Classes will
meet every Monday and Friday, 11 a.m. –11:30 a.m. Cost is $5/class.
To register, call Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email at
lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org.
Today — Feb. 4
Belaven University Arts Ablaze Spring 2017
Graphic Design Department Student Show
Exhibited: Monday-Friday,10:00-6:00 p.m.
Bitsy Irby Visual Arts And Dance Center, Art Gallery
About:
The annual Graphic Design Department student show is a collection of
the best work of the year. This is a juried exhibition, in which judges
from many leading design studios and various advertising agencies choose
the work you will see in the show. This show will include various
print, packaging, web/multi-media and brand design exploration.
Complimentary admission.
Feb. 8 — March 1
Balance & Fall-Proof your life and
Tai-Chi class
This
is a beginners’ exercise program that progress through a set of balance
and training activities. This class will teach the latest in fall
prevention, balance exercises and Total Body strengthening. This class
will combine with Tai-Chi. Tai-Chi is an ancient practice proven to
help with balance, improved mental/physical well-being, and reduce
pain. This combination hour long class will keep you one step ahead in
IMPROVING YOUR LIFE! Fitness expert and personal trainer, Lisa Newman,
will be your instructor and give you one on one attention. Class will
meet every Wednesday, beginning February 8 – March 1, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00
p.m. cost is $10/class or $40/month. You must register simply by
calling Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email: lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org
Feb. 14
Madison County Mystery Readers
Meeting
The
Madison County Mystery Readers Book Club will meet at 10:30 am,
Tuesday, February 14th, at the Ridgeland Public Library. New members
and guests are welcome. Members are not required to buy their books.
For more information, please call (601)853-8392.