Friday, February 3, 2017
News
Madison schools could take $10M hit under ed plan
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The Madison County School District would lose nearly $10 million in funding if a state education funding proposal by a New-Jersey based nonprofit is implemented.
EdBuild was hired by the Legislature last year to look at the state’s education funding as Republican lawmakers attempt to find an alternative means to the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program many call antiquated.
Read More
Board meetings would be noticed on web
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Legislation proposed by State Rep. Cory Wilson, R-Madison, would require electronic notification two hours before special-called meetings in what he calls an effort to promote transparency.
“Except as otherwise provided by law, a notice of a called special meeting shall be posted to the public body’s website, if the public body has a website and has the capability to update the website, not less than two hours before the meeting,” HB 1116 reads. “A copy of this notice shall be transmitted via email or facsimile not less than two hours before the meeting to all publications, broadcast and digital media with a general circulation or coverage within the public body’s jurisdiction…”
Read More
Moe’s Madison opens with Rosa Scott fundraiser
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
MADISON — Moe’s Southwest Grill opened strong at The Forum at Grandview here Wednesday with a fundraiser benefitting Rosa Scott Middle School.
Moe’s is holding its grand opening at 179 Grandview Boulevard today.
Read More
Olde Towne students compete for app dollars
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
RIDGELAND?– A team of sixth- and seventh-graders at Ridgeland’s Olde Towne Middle School (OTMS) has won Best in State for their entry in the Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge, a nationwide contest challenging students to design mobile app concepts aimed at improving and solving societal issues in their schools and communities. The highly competitive contest attracts more than 1,800 app concept submissions each year. With this award, the OTMS team earned $5,000 for their school’s STEM program, and each team member will receive a tablet, book bag, an app challenge t-shirt and certificate.
Read More
Human traffickers sent to prison
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Two area men have received sentences in connection with a multi-department investigation involving a human trafficking case at a Ridgeland hotel.
Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced last week that Jason Ward, 38, of 879 Williams Boulevard, Ridgeland, and Devondra McFall, 26, of 269 Cameron Drive, Jackson, pled guilty to human trafficking.
Read More
Chamber recognizes businesses, volunteers
Madison the City Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017 and kicked off the year at its annual awards banquet last Thursday.
“When businesses prosper, the city prospers,” Incoming Chamber President Hugh Warren of Trustmark Bank said after the passing of the gavel from B.C. Rogers of Persnickety, the 2016 president. “My call to action is for involvement.”
Continue this story
Gluckstadt incorporation papers filed with court
A formal filing on Tuesday could result in Gluckstadt being Madison County’s fifth municipality after at least two failed attempts.
A petition was filed with Madison County Chancery Court on Tuesday after about 1,250 signatures to begin the official incorporation process were gathered.
Continue this story
Gilmore finds home away from home at MRA
MADISON – Devin Gilmore moved here from Picayune the summer before his freshman year. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
He was skeptical about the move at first, even more so after experiencing his first basketball practice with longtime Patriots’ coach Richard Duease.
Continue this story
Editorials
PERRY/Amazon collects ‘use tax’
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Amazon now collects tax from online purchases made by its customers in Mississippi, and will remit an estimated $15-$30 million a year to state coffers. The collection is new; the tax is not.
When you pay 7 percent more on your Amazon purchases, put some of the blame on Governor Theodore G. Bilbo.
Read More
THIGPEN/State test rewrites history
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
If you were designing a U.S. History test, where would you start? The Revolutionary War? The Pilgrims? Maybe the Magna Carta as a precursor to the Declaration of Independence?
For Mississippi high school students, the U.S. History “subject area test,” which they must take before graduating, starts in the 1870s.
Read More
LOWRY/The un-American rumor
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The surefire way to bring the word “un-American” into vogue is to propose a restriction on immigration, no matter how minor.
Democrats, who have spent the past half-century since Joe McCarthy objecting to the suggestion that anyone in this country might not be patriotic, can barely mention President Donald Trump’s immigration order without calling it un-American. Judging by their performance over the past few days, if Democrats ever take back control of Congress, their first act will be to reinstitute the House Un-American Activities Committee to investigate proponents of reduced immigration and their associates. (“Are you now or have you ever been an immigration restrictionist?”)
Read More
GETTING THE MESSAGE/Psalm 61
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The psalm that we are looking at this week is a remedy for despair. In verses 1-2 we read of David’s distress: “Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint;” The word for “cry” is a loud cry, an extremely earnest beseeching of the Lord for necessary help.
Read More
BROOKS/The Republican fausts
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Many Republican members of Congress have made a Faustian bargain with Donald Trump. They don’t particularly admire him as a man, they don’t trust him as an administrator, they don’t agree with him on major issues, but they respect the grip he has on their voters, they hope he’ll sign their legislation and they certainly don’t want to be seen siding with the inflamed progressives or the hyperventilating media.
Read More
Sports
Tradition-rich MRA eyes repeat in basketball
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
MADISON – The first thing one notices upon entering the lobby of MRA’s gymnasium is the trophy case filled with gold balls. Enter into the gym itself, and there’s championship banners galore. Step inside longtime coach Richard Duease’s office and there’s even more title paraphernalia and countless Coach of the Year plaques from year’s past.
Yes, MRA’s dominance in boy’s basketball is real. All the trophies, banners and plaques are just further proof of that.
Read More
CLEVELAND/Boo Ferriss remembered
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
The late, immeasurably great Boo Ferriss could have become a Major League manager had he chosen that path. With his people skills and his baseball acumen, he surely would have been a splendid one.
Read More
Equestrian Team at Mississippi College wraps up Fall 2016 season at Georgia tournament
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
Mississippi College equestrian team riders finished the Fall season in style with an impressive showing at a recent Georgia tournament.
Topping the highlight reel for the Blue & Gold was MC senior captain Maggie Waters. The Zanesville, Ohio rider and her horse earned a first-place ribbon in the category of open over the fences.
Read More
Madison Central advances
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM
TUPELO — The Madison Central High School Jaguars ended Tupelo High’s perfect season last Friday in a 38-17 thumping to advance to the 6A state championship semifinals this week.
Madison Central (10-3-1) will take on Clinton (12-1) this Friday in Clinton. Earlier this year in week six the Arrows beat the Jags 30-21.
Read More
Velma Jackson wins big
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM
CAMDEN — Velma Jackson kept a seven-game win streak alive this past Friday night after defeating the North Pontotoc Vikings 56-42 in the 3A state championship quarterfinal match.
Falcons quarterback Antavious Willis scored the first touchdown of the matchup on a scramble from behind center. The Vikings answered to take it to 7-7 in what appeared like it would be a long night of back-and-forth.
Read More
Obituaries
Mrs. Roy Winston Wilkinson
Mildred Elizabeth Harkins Wilkinson died on Thursday, January 19, 2017. A funeral Mass was held on January 21, 2017 at the Carmelite Monastery followed by Interment at Parkway Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Winston Wilkinson of Madison; daughters, Catherine Patrice Wilkinson of Madison, Roseanne Sakata of Atlanta, Melanie Vetrano of Knoxville; sons, Joel Wilkinson and David Wilkinson of Dallas, Timothy Wilkinson of Atlanta, Kevin Wilkinson of Blairsville, GA, Christopher Wilkinson of San Francisco, Wayne Wilkinson and Michael Wilkinson of New Orleans; 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Mildred was born in Carthage, MS to the late Joseph Thomas Harkins and Mary Anne Burns Harkins.
Katherine Earline McNair
Katherine Earline Barham McNair of Ridgeland died on January 24th, 2017. She was born August 29, 1920, to Lydia and Robert Rush Barham. She is survived by daughter, Pat Palmer, and sons Leslie J. McNair, and Robert (Bo) McNair. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 11 great, great grandchildren.
A service of thanksgiving and celebration for her life was held at Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS, on Saturday, January 28th, 2017.
Katharine Elizabeth Hurt Waggener
Katharine Elizabeth Hurt Waggener, 63, of Ridgeland, died peacefully at her home in Ridgeland, MS on January 24, 2017, with her loving and loyal family at her bedside. A Memorial service was held at Madison United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
The Reverends Barry Male, Sr. Pastor of Madison United Methodist Church and Dr. Dax Summerhill officiated. Kathy was born in Pontotoc, MS to Ben and Mable Hurt and grew up at the Agricultural Experiment Station. Kathy was at her happiest out in the country, where she loved exploring the outdoors, learned about gardening, and developed her passion for animals.
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
