Saturday, January 21, 2017
News
Canton man killed after colliding with 18-wheeler
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
A fatal two vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and work van claimed one Canton man on Interstate 55 near Gluckstadt Sunday morning.
Gluckstadt Fire Chief Henry Davis said his men responded to the Sunday morning wreck alongside Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol. A helicopter was also called to the scene from University Medical Center.
Read More
Flatgard re-hired on elections
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The Madison County Election Commission voted to re-hire Spence Flatgard as its attorney Tuesday during the first meeting of a new board.
Republican Julia Hodges defeated Tammie Hawkins Phillips for the District 2 Commissioner seat and Democrat Leroy Lacy ousted Pallascene Cole for District 5 Commissioner in November.
Read More
Police officer suffers broken leg after fight at Northpark Mall
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
RIDGELAND — A police officer suffered a broken bone in his leg while breaking up a fight at Northpark Mall here over the weekend.
Police Chief John Neal reported they are still organizing information gathered from a series of fights that occurred outside Northpark Mall Saturday night.
Read More
Ridgeland settles with Gables in apartment complex suit
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
RIDGELAND — City officials have ended litigation with one of several apartment complexes that have taken legal action against the city.
City Attorney Jerry Mills said that they reached a settlement with Ridgeland Apartments, LLC., the management company for the Gables Apartment complex on William Boulevard. Mills said that the complex settled after trying to vacate a chancery court ruling that dismissed the suit.
Read More
Madison Central alum making Broadway debut on Sunset Boulevard
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
NEW YORK CITY — Madison native Katie Ladner will make her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s revival of the Tony Award-winning “Sunset Boulevard,” starring Glenn Close.
The production begins a limited engagement Feb. 2 prior to an official opening on Feb. 9 at the Palace Theatre in New York City. Ladner is a member of the ensemble.
Read More
News Stage Theater will present Madagascar A Musical Adventure
JACKSON—New Stage Theatre presents the children’s theatre production of Madagascar—A Musical Adventure based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture, book by Kevin Del Aguila, with original Music and Lyrics by George Noriega & Joel Someillan and directed by Francine Thomas Reynolds. SchoolFest matinee performances are January 23-January 27 and January 31-February 3 at 10 a.m., with public performances January 27 and February 3 at 7 p.m. and January 28, February 4 & 5 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15.00 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located inside the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3531 or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com.
Continue this story
Stribling development OK’ed
Dozens of people flooded the meeting room of the Madison County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night for a nearly-two hour public hearing over rezoning of 510 acres of land located on the south side of Stribling Road and west side side of Deweese Road where three residential developments will be built.
Supervisors ultimately approved the rezoning of the land from A-1 agricultural to R-2 residential in a 4-1 vote with Board President Trey Baxter the lone nay vote.
Continue this story
Canton parents charged with child neglect for severe malnourishment
A Canton couple has been arrested and charged with the alleged abuse and neglect of one of their eight children who authorities report looked half his age from malnourishment.
Ashley Allen, an assistant district attorney in District Attorney Michael Guest’s office who is handling the case, said she was working with doctors at University of Mississippi Medical Center to get a full medical report on the child for a grand jury hearing. She said the child is about 10 years old, but due to malnutrition looks about half his age. Allen said in addition to malnutrition due to neglect there is evidence of abuse as well.
Continue this story
Editorials
PERY/Wage discrimination
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
At the Neshoba County Fair, Republican State Treasurer Lynn Fitch called for the legislature to pass a fair pay act to ensure equal pay for women. Representative Becky Currie (R-Brookhaven) heeded the call and introduced HB818 – an act to provide equal pay for equal work. Representatives Carolyn Crawford (R-Pass Christian) and David Baria (D-Bay St. Louis) cosponsor the bill. Baria introduced his own bill as well: HB9 – the Evelyn Gandy Fair Pay Act.
Read More
BROOKS/The carnival culture
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
King David was most compelling when he danced. Overcome by gratitude to God, he stripped down to his linens and whirled about before the ark of the covenant — his love and joy spilling beyond the boundaries of normal decorum.
His wife, Michal, the daughter of King Saul, was repulsed by his behavior, especially because he was doing it in front of the commoners. She snarked at him when he got home for exposing himself in front of the servants’ slave girls like some scurrilous fellow.
Read More
LOWRY/Why the media lose to Trump
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The best thing that happened to Donald Trump all week is that BuzzFeed published the raw Russia dossier about him.
It can’t be pleasant for anyone to see his name associated with prostitutes and a bizarre sex act in print — the principle that all publicity is good publicity can be taken too far even for Donald Trump. But in the media’s ongoing fight with Trump, BuzzFeed’s incredible act of journalistic irresponsibility represented the press leading with its chin.
Read More
CANNON/Obamacare’s legacy in GOP hands
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
On health reform, President Barack Obama achieved that which eluded the Democratic Party for a century. The Affordable Care Act created a government guarantee of access to health care for all Americans. In this, Obama bested presidents Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and William J. Clinton. Americans have not exactly embraced “Obamacare,” though official estimates do indicate the uninsured rate fell from 14.5 percent in 2013 to 9.4 percent in 2015.
Read More
GETTING THE MESSAGE/Luke 2: 21-40
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Isaiah 9:6 says “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given.” These words speak of the Lord Jesus Christ, who came into the world to save us from our sins. The more facts and details we know about Christ the better and safer we will be. Let’s look together at some truths about him from this passage.
First, he was born “under the law.” That is one of the themes of this passage. The law is mentioned 5 times. We see Mary and Joseph bringing the baby Jesus to the temple (verses 22-24) to do for him what the “custom of the law required (verse 27).” At the end of the passage we read that they did “everything required by the law of the Lord,” before they left Jerusalem (verse 39).
Read More
Sports
Equestrian Team at Mississippi College wraps up Fall 2016 season at Georgia tournament
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
Mississippi College equestrian team riders finished the Fall season in style with an impressive showing at a recent Georgia tournament.
Topping the highlight reel for the Blue & Gold was MC senior captain Maggie Waters. The Zanesville, Ohio rider and her horse earned a first-place ribbon in the category of open over the fences.
Read More
CLEVELAND/Boo Ferriss remembered
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
The late, immeasurably great Boo Ferriss could have become a Major League manager had he chosen that path. With his people skills and his baseball acumen, he surely would have been a splendid one.
Read More
Tradition-rich MRA eyes repeat in basketball
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
MADISON – The first thing one notices upon entering the lobby of MRA’s gymnasium is the trophy case filled with gold balls. Enter into the gym itself, and there’s championship banners galore. Step inside longtime coach Richard Duease’s office and there’s even more title paraphernalia and countless Coach of the Year plaques from year’s past.
Yes, MRA’s dominance in boy’s basketball is real. All the trophies, banners and plaques are just further proof of that.
Read More
Velma Jackson wins big
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM
CAMDEN — Velma Jackson kept a seven-game win streak alive this past Friday night after defeating the North Pontotoc Vikings 56-42 in the 3A state championship quarterfinal match.
Falcons quarterback Antavious Willis scored the first touchdown of the matchup on a scramble from behind center. The Vikings answered to take it to 7-7 in what appeared like it would be a long night of back-and-forth.
Read More
Madison Central advances
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM
TUPELO — The Madison Central High School Jaguars ended Tupelo High’s perfect season last Friday in a 38-17 thumping to advance to the 6A state championship semifinals this week.
Madison Central (10-3-1) will take on Clinton (12-1) this Friday in Clinton. Earlier this year in week six the Arrows beat the Jags 30-21.
Read More
Obituaries
Thurman L. Pitts, Jr.
Thurman L. Pitts, Jr. of Ridgeland, MS died December 22, 2016. Larry was born in Tupelo, October 2, 1942 to Thurman and Anne Pitts and spent his childhood in Jackson. He attended Columbia Military Academy, Columbia, TN, and graduated from MS State University.
A proud Vietnam Veteran, Larry served with the Marines receiving numerous commendation. Prior to moving to Roanoke, Virginia where he was associated with McDonnell Douglas, he was affiliated with the banking industry in Jackson.
Julia Virginia Sturdivant
Julia Virginia Sturdivant, 94, of Ridgeland, died January 9, 2017.
A funeral service was held on January 11, 2017 at Trace Ridge Baptist Church in Ridgeland followed by burial in Jessamine Cemetery.
Jewel Dodds Gaines
Jewel Dodds Gaines, 88, of Flora, died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at her home in Flora.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 17 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton. Burial was in the Flora Cemetery. Born in Pittsboro, MS she lived most of her life in Flora. She was a faithful member of Simmons Memorial Baptist Church since 1961.
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
Copyright 2016 The Madison County Publishing Co. Inc.
